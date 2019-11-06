Cardinals activate Max Garcia, cut Zach Brown

Linebacker Zach Brown’s time with the Cardinals has come to an end.

The Cardinals signed the veteran last Friday in the wake of their loss to the 49ers and he’s off the roster before they play another game. The team announced Brown’s departure on Wednesday and he’ll become a free agent if he goes unclaimed off of waivers.

It’s the second time that Brown has been dropped by an NFL team this season. He was released by the Eagles in mid-October after starting the first six games of the season.

The Cardinals opened another roster spot by placing defensive lineman Clinton McDonald on injured reserve. They filled one of them by activating offensive lineman Max Garcia from the physically unable to perform list.

Garcia tore his ACL last season while playing with the Broncos. His return comes at a moment when right tackle Justin Murray is dealing with a knee injury that forced the team to move Justin Pugh outside from left guard. Mason Cole took over for Pugh and Garcia gives the team more depth up front.