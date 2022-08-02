Cardinals activate Marquise Brown, sign Rashaad Coward

When Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returns to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19, he’ll have one of his key weapons available to practice.

Arizona announced on Tuesday that receiver Marquise Brown has been activated off the non-football injury list.

Brown tweaked his hamstring while running routes on his own away from the team facility in the lead up to training camp. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week that he was expecting Brown to be back soon and the move to put him on NFI was precautionary.

The Cardinals no longer have Christian Kirk, who signed with the Jaguars in free agency. DeAndre Hopkins remains with the team but will have to serve a suspension to open the season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. So getting Brown back and fully integrated into the offense will be critical for Arizona.

Brown caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games last season for the Ravens. He was traded to the Cardinals during the first night of this year’s draft.

Additionally, the Cardinals announced they’ve signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward. A veteran lineman with 34 career appearances and 15 starts since 2017, Coward was most recently with the Falcons. But Atlanta released him in early June.

