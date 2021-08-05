The Cardinals have activated cornerback Lorenzo Burns off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday.

Burns is an undrafted rookie who signed with the Cardinals in May. He went on the COVID reserve on July 23 — nearly two full weeks ago.

Burns played his college ball at Arizona, appearing in 41 career games. He recorded nine interceptions, 26 passes defensed, a pair of sacks, and two fumble recoveries for the Wildcats.

As a corresponding roster move, the Cardinals announced they’ve released defense back Tae Hayes. Hayes has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2019. He’s also spent time with the Jaguars, Dolphins, and Vikings, appearing in six games.

Cardinals activate Lorenzo Burns off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk