Cardinals activate LB Tanner Vallejo from IR, make practice squad elevations

The Arizona Cardinals made some final roster moves Saturday, leading up to their Week 17 road game against the Dallas Cowboys. They brought back a player from injured reserve and made four elevations from the practice squad.

However, no one was activated from the COVID list, so the Cardinals will be shorthanded at outside linebacker.

The roster moves are detailed below.

Tanner Vallejo activated from IR

Vallejo was designated to return this week after missing time with a knee injury. His return will affect inside and outside linebacker.

With his return and with both Markus Golden and Devon Kennard, it could put Vallejo in the starting lineup at inside linebacker with Isaiah Simmons sliding over to the edge at outside linebacker where Golden normally would be.

Rookie Zaven Collins could play a role on defense at outside linebacker this week, said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph this week.

DL Josh Mauro, CB Kevin Peterson are COVID-19 replacements

Peterson will be in the starting lineup at cornerback with Byron Murphy and Antonio Hamilton, as Robert Alford is on injured reserve and Marco Wilson was ruled out this week with a shoulder injury.

Mauro’s elevation is needed with Jordan Phillips out, but it also could have to do with how much Zach Allen can play. He is questionable to play with an ankle injury and only had limited work in Friday’s practice.

CB Jace Whittaker, TE David Wells are standard elevations

Whittaker and Wells were both elevated from the practice squad as standard elevations.

Wells’ elevation likely means that Demetrius Harris, who is questionable with a shoulder injury that kept him from practicing all week, probably won’t play. That means Darrell Daniels will see an increase of playing time and Wells will get a few snaps and play on special teams. Wells played one snap earlier this season before getting hurt, leading to his landing on IR.

Whittaker will play on special teams and be the depth at cornerback in case one of the three starters gets hurt.

