It looks like J.J. Watt‘s hamstring issues are behind him.

The Cardinals activated Watt off of the physically unable to perform list on Monday, one of several transactions the team made.

After signing with Arizona in March, the three-time defensive player of the year participated in the Cardinals’ offseason program. But when he was experiencing hamstring soreness in late July, Arizona elected to put him on the shelf for a few weeks to open camp.

Watt played all 16 games for Houston last season, recording 5.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, seven passes defensed, and an interception.

The Cardinals also activated outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck off the PUP list after he tore his ACL late last season. He had 7.0 sacks in 14 games last year along with seven tackles for loss.

Receiver Andy Isabella has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. It was his second stint on the list this summer, with the Cardinals placing him on it on Aug. 11.

Finally, Arizona released tight end Ian Bunting and receiver Rico Gafford. The club also waived cornerback Luq Barcoo with a failed physical designation.

Cardinals activate J.J. Watt off the PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk