Cardinals activate G J.R. Sweezy from IR, make other roster moves

The Arizona Cardinals made a few roster moves on Saturday, a day ahead of their Week 10 home game against the Buffalo Bills. They get a starter back from injured reserve, place a player on IR and bring three players up from the practice squad.





J.R. Sweezy activated from injured reserve

Sweezy was placed on injured reserve on October 17 after hurting his elbow. Justin Murray started at right guard in his place since then but Murray will miss the game this weekend as he was ruled out with a hand injury. Sweezy will slide back into the starting lineup.

DL Leki Fotu placed on IR

Fotu injured his ankle last week and was ruled out of this Sunday's matchup against the Bills. New ruled regarding IR this year mean he can come back after a minimum of three weeks.

DL Trevon Coley signed from practice squad

Coley was signed to the 53-man roster. It is not a standard elevation, so he will not revert to the practice squad next week. He had played in two games this season and has four combined tackles.

RB D.J. Foster, CB Jace Whittaker elevated to roster

Foster and Whittaker were the standard elevations from the practice squad that are allowed. Foster will play on special teams. Whittaker was forced into action last week on defense against the Miami Dolphins.

