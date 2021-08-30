Cardinals activate DT Jordan Phillips from COVID list, make other roster moves

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy making roster moves, both announced and unannounced. One they announced was the return of one of their starting defensive linemen.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster on Monday. He contracted the virus despite being vaccinated.

He had missed a while in training camp before that with an undisclosed injury but is apparently healthy again. According to AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Phillips will be able to practice once he came off the COVID list.

That leaves two players — guard Justin Pugh and cornerback Robert Alford — remaining on the COVID list, although they are expected back this week.

In other roster moves, the Cardinals placed veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve, which will end his season. They also reached an injury settlement with linebacker Terrance Smith.

