Cardinals activate DL Zach Allen, make number of Week 12 roster moves

The Arizona Cardinals made a number of roster moves on Saturday to get ready for their Week 12 game against the New England Patriots. They reactivated one player off injured reserve, placed two players on it and moved five from the practice squad to the active roster using three different methods.





DL Zach Allen reinstated to active roster

(AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

Allen returns to the roster and likely the starting lineup. He missed two games with an ankle injury after getting placed on IR on November 13.

TE Darrell Daniels, DL Josh mauro placed on IR

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels got hurt in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills and missed last week's games against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He will have to miss at least three games. Mauro gives the Cardinals again five defensive linemen on injured reserve. He was signed after the injury to Allen. Allen will replace Mauro in the lineup. Mauro joins Jordan Phillips, Corey Peters, Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence on IR.

TE Evan Baylis signed to roster from practice squad

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Baylis is signed from the practice squad to the active roster, but in a way that the team cannot simply revert him back to the practice squad. With Daniels out at least three games, he likely will stay on the roster. If the Cardinals want him back on the practice squad, he will have to clear waivers.

Cardinals bring up 3 practice squad players as COVID replacements

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals added three players — safety Deionte Thompson, receiver Larry Fitzgerald and receiver Trent Sherfield — to the COVID list this week. To replace them on the roster, the Cardinals elevated running back D.J. Foster, defensive back Jace Whittaker and defensive lineman Michael Dogbe to the 53-man roster. All three have been elevated to the active roster this season for games to be able to play. Foster and Whittaker play on special teams. Dogbe will get playing time on defense. Once players on the COVID list return, they will all revert to the practice squad.

Story continues

Cardinals elevate DL Stacy McGee to active roster

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals used a standard elevation to bring up McGee to the active roster. He was signed this week. He has played seven years in the league, most recently in 2019 for the Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals will have six defensive linemen available — McGee, Dogbe, Allen, Angelo Blackson, Trevon Coley and Domata Peko. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

1

1