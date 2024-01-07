Cardinals activate DL Leki Fotu from IR, make other roster moves

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at home in the season finale. They announced some roster moves on Saturday to finalize the roster for the game.

They add two defensive linemen to the roster for the game and made a pair of practice squad elevations.

DL Leki Fotu activated from injured reserve

Fotu, out for the last several weeks following a broken hand that needed surgery, gets to play in the season finale. He will likely start against the Seahawks.

Ben Stille signed to active roster

Stille was signed from the practice squad to the active roster, giving the Cardinals five defensive linemen for the game on Sunday. Fotu and Stille replace Dante Stills, placed on IR, and Kevin Strong, released on Friday.

OL Jackson Barton, WR Dan Chisena elevated from practice squad

With D.J. Humphries on injured reserve, Kelvin Beachum will start at left tackle. Barton will be the backup swing tackle for the game.

Chisena gets the nod to play on special teams.

