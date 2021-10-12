Cardinals activate Darrell Daniels from COVID-19 list

The Cardinals placed pass rusher Chandler Jones on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday after he tested positive for the virus.

The Cardinals announced they activated tight end Darrell Daniels from the COVID-19 reserve list. Daniels went on the list Oct. 6 after a positive test.

He went on the list in training camp as a high-risk close contact.

Daniels has played the first four games, with one start, and has no stats. He has seen action on 72 offensive snaps and 37 on special teams.

He joined the Cardinals in 2018 and in 29 games with 10 starts since then has made nine catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals also announced they released cornerback Luq Barcoo and receiver Josh Doctson from the practice squad.

Doctson signed to the team’s practice squad Sept. 3.

He entered the NFL as a first-round choice of Washington in 2016. He lasted three seasons, playing only 33 games. Doctson has played only one game since Washington cut him before the 2019 season.

Doctson played seven snaps in his one game for the Vikings in 2019, his last game action.

He signed with the Jets in 2020 but opted out of playing over COVID-19 concerns.

In his career, Doctson has 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns.

