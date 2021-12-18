Cardinals activate Chase Edmonds, put DeAndre Hopkins on IR in many roster moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of roster moves on the eve of their Week 15 matchup on the road against the Detroit Lions. Two players landed on injured reserve, two were activated and two players were elevated from the practice squad.

The details of the moves are below.

RB Chase Edmonds, S Charles Washington activated

Edmonds will return to the lineup after missing four games with an ankle injury. Washington has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury.

Washington will add help on special teams. He has been one of the team’s core special teamers since he joined the team in 2019. He is a gunner on punts, which is timely, as Antonio Hamilton, who has been a gunner since then, will be playing more on defense with the injury to Robert Alford.

Edmonds’ return should give some variety to the running game, again pairing him with James Conner.

WR DeAndre Hopkins, CB Robert Alford placed on injured reserve

Hopkins suffered a torn MCL against the Rams and needed surgery. He is expected to be out until sometime during the playoffs.

Alford injured his pec against the Rams. The time frame for his comeback is unknown. He missed the 2020 season after a torn pectoral in training camp. At minimum, he must miss three games.

LB Joe Walker, CB Kevin Peterson elevated from practice squad

Walker was elevated to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for center Rodney Hudson. Peterson is a standard elevation.

Walker has played the last eight games for the Cardinals after being elevated. Peterson was elevated once this season but was inactive for the game.

