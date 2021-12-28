Cardinals activate C Rodney Hudson from COVID list, place 2 others on it

The Arizona Cardinals get back a key player on offense back from the COVID list. However, they lose two others.

The team announced Monday that center Rodney Hudson, who missed two games on the COVID list, was activated. His return should help stabilize some things on the offensive line.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke of Hudson’s importance when he spoke with reporters Monday afternoon.

“He’s the security blanket for all of us, really,” he said. “The coaching staff, o-line, skill position players, he’s really the glue that’s made it all stick together. It’s a big deal to get him back.”

With a big game coming up on Sunday on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, having their field general on the offensive line will be critical.

However, they might be missing two players this weekend. According to the NFL transaction report, offensive lineman Sean Harlow and linebacker Markus Golden on the COVID list.

