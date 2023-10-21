Cardinals activate S Budda Baker, CB Garrett Williams for game vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals get reinforcements in the secondary for their Week 7 matchup on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. They announced some roster moves Saturday and have activated safety Budda Baker from injured reserve and rookie cornerback Garrett Williams from the non-football injury reserve.

Both are expected to play on Sunday. Because the Cardinals released running back Tony Jones and linebacker Myjai Sanders, they already had two roster vacancies. As such, they did not need to release anyone.

Baker missed five games after injuring his hamstring in Week 1. He spent four game on injured reserve. He said earlier in the week that it was expected to be a six-week injury but he worked to cut that down. His return is timely, as fellow safety Jalen Thompson will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury.

Williams will make his NFL debut. He tore his ACL while playing collegiately for Syracuse last October. The Cardinals drafted him in the third round this year.

He could get to play right away. Antonio Hamilton is out with a groin injury so Williams could either be the third cornerback after Marco Wilson and Kei’Trel Clark, who is also questionable with a hamstring injury, or he could be the fourth corner in the rotation after Starling Thomas.

