Cardinals activate BJ Ojulari

Cardinals second-round pick BJ Ojulari is ready to get on the practice field.

Ojulari was placed on the phyically unable to perform list at the start of camp because of a knee injury, but the edge rusher has been cleared to resume football work and the Cardinals activated him from the list on Monday. Quarterback Kyler Murray and tight end Zach Ertz remain on Arizona's PUP list.

The Cardinals made Ojulari the 41st overall selection in this April's draft after he posted 16.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss during his three years at LSU.

Ojulari will join Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas, and Dennis Gardeck as options off the edge this season.