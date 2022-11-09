Cardinals acquire OL Wyatt Davis on waiver claim

The Arizona Cardinals have made another move to address their injury-riddled offensive line. The latest addition is guard Wyatt Davis, a former third-round pick.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals acquired Davis on a waiver claim. He was cut by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

Davis was drafted in the third round in 2021 by the Minnesota Vikings out of Ohio State. As a rookie, he appeared in six games. He was cut after the preseason, signed by the New York Giants to their practice squad, signed by the New Orleans Saints in September, appeared in one game and then released this week.

Davis is 6-4 and 315 lbs. The Cardinals will likely take a look at him at right guard. Starter Will Hernandez suffered a pectoral injury and will miss at least this week, and the team hopes the injury is not season-ending.

The backups at right guard are currently Max Garcia and rookie Lecitus Smith.

