Cardinals acquire left-handed pitcher from Pirates

In need of raw innings perhaps more than anything else at the approaching trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals made a move late Monday to replace a pitcher likely to miss the rest of the season.

José Quintana, a lefty replacement for the injured Steven Matz, was traded to St. Louis by the Pittsburgh Pirates, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported.

Francys Romero, an independent Cuban baseball reporter and author, reported that the Cardinals are sending right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and minor league infielder Malcom Nuñez, themselves both Cuban, in exchange to Pittsburgh.

Quintana, 33, has split the majority of his career between the two teams in Chicago. He will be a free agent at the conclusion of this season.

In 20 starts and 103 innings pitched for the Pirates this season, Quintana has recorded a 3.50 ERA and a 3.24 FIP, suggesting his repertoire has earned the success shown in his results. His arsenal generates a 45% ground ball rate – just a notch higher than league average, allowing him to perform comfortably in front of the strong Cardinals defense.

Matz suffered a torn MCL in Cincinnati last Saturday in his first start since returning from a left shoulder strain. The Cardinals were seeking a second opinion Monday on his injured knee, but even if surgery isn’t required, a team official offered a pessimistic outlook for his availability for the remainder of the season over the weekend at Nationals Park.

Oviedo, 24, is in his third major league season. He found success for the Cardinals after transitioning to the bullpen in the middle of the year, posting his first two career wins and a career-best 3.20 ERA in 25 ⅓ innings.

Nuñez, 21, was a rising third base prospect who was moved to first base this season to make room for top prospect Jordan Walker at Double-A Springfield. He was hitting .255 with 17 HR and 66 RBI for the Redbirds in his second year at that level.