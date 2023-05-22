Cardinals’ 90-man offseason roster entering OTAs, grouped by position
The Arizona Cardinals kick off the next phase of the offseason with voluntary OTAs (organized team activities) this week. Veterans and rookies will get to study and also practice on the field. For the first time this offseason, they can go offense vs. defense.
But before they start, let’s look at who all is on their 90-man offseason roster.
Below, all the players are listed by position group.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Quarterback
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Running back
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Ty’Son Williams
Wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (2) poses for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Daniel Arias
Brian Cobbs
Michael Wilson
Tight end
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Joel Honigford
Bernhard Seikovits
Blake Whiteheart
Offensive line
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Jon Gaines
Hayden Howerton
Paris Johnson
Defensive line
Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Banks
Jacob Slade
Outside linebacker
(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Inside linebacker
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Marvin Pierre
Kyle Soelle
Zeke Turner
Cornerback
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kei’Trel Clark
Antonio Hamilton
Quavian White
Garrett Williams
Safety
Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
Specialists
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Kicker
Long snapper
Matt Hembrough