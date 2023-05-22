Cardinals’ 90-man offseason roster entering OTAs, grouped by position

The Arizona Cardinals kick off the next phase of the offseason with voluntary OTAs (organized team activities) this week. Veterans and rookies will get to study and also practice on the field. For the first time this offseason, they can go offense vs. defense.

But before they start, let’s look at who all is on their 90-man offseason roster.

Below, all the players are listed by position group.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Quarterback

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Running back

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (2) poses for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Tight end

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Defensive line

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Inside linebacker

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Safety

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Specialists

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker

Long snapper

Joe Fortunato

Matt Hembrough

Punter

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire