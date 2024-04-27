Cardinals use 7th-round pick to select Miami CB Jaden Davis

The Arizona Cardinals have wrapped up their 12-player 2024 NFL draft class with a seventh-round selection. Using pick No. 226, they selected Miami cornerback Jaden Davis.

Davis was ranked No. 60 among cornerbacks by Dane Brugler.

His 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds. He was not invited to the combine but completed his athletic testing at his pro day. He ran the 40 in 4.44 seconds with a fantastic 1.49-second 10-yard split. His three-cone was a subpar 7.46 seconds. He has a 119-inch broad jump and 35.5-inch vertical leap.

He spent four seasons at Oklahoma and got his degree before transferring to Miami last year, where he played outside cornerback, played a lot in the slot and also got a full game playing safety.

His only career interception came as a freshman. He had 14 career pass breakups, four of which came for Miami last season.

He feels he brings versatility and smarts.

And that wraps up the draft class. He is the third cornerback the Cardinals selected in the draft.

