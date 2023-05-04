Cardinals have 7th-best draft in NFL, says USA TODAY

Here locally, many believe the Arizona Cardinals were very successful in the 2023 NFL draft. It is our belief here at Cards Wire that they did well, earning an ‘A’ grade.

USA TODAY’s Nate Davis was a fan of their work in the draft. He graded and ranked all 32 NFL teams by their draft grades.

The Cardinals were seventh with an A-minus.

New GM Monti Ossenfort quickly got to work, importing nine rookies to a roster that needed a talent infusion. Trading the No. 3 pick to Houston and ultimately winding up with OL Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 6 to protect recuperating QB Kyler Murray – while adding a first-rounder in 2024, among other assets – are indicative of a strong weekend. And Ossenfort might still eventually move WR DeAndre Hopkins to add to next year’s balance sheet.

The Cardinals got a lineman who should start this year. The rest of the draft class has questions but all are intelligent, high-character players and their Day 3 players were all plus-plus athletes.

It is a good way to start to build a roster and should get them going in the right direction.

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

PODCAST: How did the Cardinals do in the 2023 draft? Cardinals 5th-round QB Clayton Tune thinks he is the best QB in draft class Grading the Cardinals' 2023 draft

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire