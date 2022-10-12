Cardinals work out 7 players, including 5 RBs

The Arizona Cardinals were busy on Tuesday bringing in players to work out. With three running backs injured, they brought in five running backs and two other players.

They did not work out any kickers, so if Matt Prater can’t kick again this week, it will be Matt Ammendola for the second straight week.

Let’s take a look at the players they brought in.

RB Devontae Booker

Booker was a fourth-round pick out of Utah in 2016 by the Denver Broncos and is in his seventh season. He played four seasons for Denver before spending a season with the Raiders and last season with the Giants.

In 16 games last season, he had 593 yards and two touchdowns on 4.1 yards per attempt.

He is a bigger back at 5-11, 219 lbs.

RB Corey Clement

Clement is another big back at 5-10 and 220 lbs.

He has been in the league since 2017, spending four seasons with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Wisconsin and then last season with the Cowboys.

He has 795 career rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 4.1 yards per attempt.

He has also returned some kicks and and played a lot of special teams. He has played more than 260 special teams snaps in three different seasons.

He has reported signed with the practice squad so he might be the guy they are targeting to fill Jonathan Ward’s spot.

RB Trey Edmunds

Edmunds is another big back at 6-2, 223 lbs.

He has been in the league since 2017, when he entered the league undrafted out of Maryland.

After a year with the Saints, he spent four with the Steelers.

He only has 31 career rushing attempts but has had more than 200 special team snaps in two seasons.

LB Blake Lynch

Lynch spent the last two seasons with the Vikings, whom the Cardinals play in Week 8. He is 6-3 and 233 lbs.

Last season, he played in 16 games, starting six of them, he had 35 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, two pass breakups and an interception.

RB T.J. Pledger

Pledger (5-9, 196) was with the Cardinals this past offseason and preseason, signing as an undrafted rookie out of Utah.

WR Laquon Treadwell

Treadwell is a former first-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2016 but has never lived up to that draft position.

He is 6-2, 215, and spent four seasons with the Vikings before one with the Falcons and one last season with the Jaguars.

Last year, he had 33 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown.

He could be someone they are looking at with the season-ending injury to Antoine Wesley.

RB Ty'Son Williams

Going with the trend of big running backs, Williams fits the bill at 6-0 and 220 lbs. He played collegiately for BYU and spent the last two seasons with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2020. He was on the practice squad two seasons ago and played 13 games for Baltimore last season.

He had 35 rushes for 185 yards and a touchdown (5.3 yards per attempt) and caught nine passes for 84 yards.

He was with the Colts this preseason.

He reportedly signed with the Cardinals.

