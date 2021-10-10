Cardinals up 7-0 after Trey Lance interception

49ers quarterback Trey Lance‘s first possession as an NFL starting quarterback didn’t end well.

Lance sailed a deep ball over the middle to wide receiver Travis Benjamin and Cardinals safety Budda Baker picked it off. The Cardinals’ first drive had a better ending.

James Conner ran the ball in from a yard out to cap an eight-play, 66-yard drive with a touchdown. The Cardinals are now up 7-0 with nine minutes to go in the first quarter as a result.

Rondale Moore had a 26-yard run to get the ball to the 1-yard-line and Kyler Murray was 3-of-3 for 28 yards on the drive.

Lance had a 14-yard run on the first play of the game and also had a 16-yard completion to fullback Kyle Juszczyk before he threw the interception.

