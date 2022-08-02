Cardinals work out 6 players Monday, including 2 OL, 3 LB

The Arizona Cardinals were back at practice Monday after a day off Sunday and brought in several players for tryouts. According the NFL transaction report, they hosted six players, including two offensive linemen, three linebackers and a tight end.

Check out who they brought in below.

LB Jaylan Alexander

Alexander went undrafted this year after four seasons at Purdue. He is 6-1 and 230 lbs. He would play inside linebacker in the Cardinals’ scheme.

He signed originally as an undrafted rookie with the Chicago Bears in May.

He had 113 tackles, a sack, 8.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and a forced fumble last season for the Boilermakers.

OL Rashaad Coward

Coward reportedly signed with the team after the workout.

He has been in the league since 2017 when he entered the league as an undrafted rookie defensive tackle. Now a 6-6, 310-lb offensive lineman, he has played guard and tackle in the league.

He spent 2017-2020 with the Chicago Bears and 2021 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made the switch to the offensive line in 2018. In 2019 and 2020, he played 29 games for the Bears, starting 15 of them.

LB Justin Hilliard

Hilliard is a 6-1, 231-lb linebacker who played two games for the New York Giants last season.

He was an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State last year who signed originally with the San Francisco 49ers and later signed with the Giants. He will be suspended the first two games of the 2022 season under the league’s PED policy.

TE C.J. O'Grady

O’Grady is a 6-4, 253-lb tight end who went undrafted in 2021 out of Arkansas. He signed originally with the Cincinnati Bengals but didn’t make the team. He has not played in an NFL game.

OL Marcus Tatum

Tatum played collegiately for Central Florida and spent time with the Jaguars in the offseason. He is 6-6 and 300 lbs.

LB Javin White

White is a former defensive back converted to a linebacker. In two seasons, he has appeared in six games and has four total tackles.

