Cardinals to have 6 games vs. top 4 tackles in NFL

The Arizona Cardinals have one of the best tackles in the NFL in D.J. Humphries. He ranks seventh in the NFL, according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar.

The Cardinals also will face a number of the top tackles in the league on their 2021 NFL schedule.

They face four of the top 11 in six different games.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Week 5, Week 9, San Francisco 49ers: No. 2 Trent Williams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After years of having to go against Joe Staley when the Cardinals face the 49ers, Chandler Jones gets an even better player blocking him in Williams. Jones picked up his only sack of the season in Week 1 against the 49ers but Williams did well against him overall. Jones and Williams are a premier matchup twice a year.

Week 8, Green Bay Packers: No. 1 David Bakhtiari

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

On a Thursday night game in prime time, Jones will also face the top tackle in the league in Bakhtiari. Both players are coming off season-ending injuries but should both be in top form by midseason.

Week 10, Carolina Panthers: No. 8 Taylor Moton

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

For the third week in a row, Jones faces a top tackle. Moton is a good one and is playing on a one-year franchise tag deal, so he is motivated to be great.

Week 11, Week 8, Seattle Seahawks: No. 11 Duane Brown

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Jones vs. Brown is a common thing, as they face each other twice a year. Jones has had a lot of success against the Seahawks but didn't face them last season because of his torn biceps. For the fourth week in a row, in Week 11, he will face a top tackle and then will face Brown again in the regular season finale.

1

1