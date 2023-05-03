Cardinals 5th-round QB Clayton Tune thinks he is the best QB in draft class

The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft was quarterback Bryce Young, drafted by the Carolina Panthers after he was the Heisman Trophy winner last year for Alabama.

Most consider him the best quarterback in the draft.

Clayton Tune, the first fifth-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals, disagrees.

Tune is a quarterback coming out of Houston.

Who does he think is the best in the draft? Him, of course.

“I think I’m the best quarterback in this class,” Tune told reporters in Tempe during his conference call after he was selected.

Why?

“If you look at my body of work, the effect that I have on my team that I play on, I elevate everyone around me,” he said. “I’m a natural leader, people follow me and see the work that I’m putting in and the mindset that I have, and they want to follow suit. I have that no-flinch mentality when things get going tough. Those are some of the intangible things, and then being able to make every throw on the field, being able to make plays off schedule and be more mobile than people realize.”

That sort of confidence is critical to succeed in the NFL.

He is the prototypical size for a quarterback and he has plus athleticism.

He won’t have an easy way onto the roster. Behind Kyler Murray is Colt McCoy, David Blough and Jeff Driskel.

He likely is not going to be the best quarterback in the draft class but you don’t mind hearing a player say that at this point.

