Cardinals get 5th-highest combined draft grade GPA in NFL

The Arizona Cardinals had what many people consider a fantastic 2023 draft. Part of it was the players they landed and part of it was the way they leveraged their picks this year into future picks.

Most draft grades were very good.

One Twitter user, Rene Bugner, took the grades from 29 authors and publications and gave all 32 teams a collective GPA, based on those 29 draft grades.

How did the Cardinals do?

They did very well, ending up with the fifth-highest draft GPA in the league at 3.41.

Here is the tweet with the spreadsheet.

🏈🧑🏻‍🎓 I´ve compiled 29 evaluations of the 2023 NFL draft and totaled the team grades.

Here is the spreadsheet. Sorted by GPA for all 32 teams.

I also sorted the 29 evaluations by GPA. From left (soft graders) to right (hard graders).

Thanks to all who give out grades every year! pic.twitter.com/lEvqCkViCT — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) May 25, 2023

The Eagles come in at No. 1 with a 4.12 GPA, thanks to a number of A+ grades. After them are the Steelers at 3.94, Colts at 3.77 and the Seahawks at 3.61.

The belief is that the draft was good. Now the players need to perform to confirm that belief. First-round pick Paris Johnson will likely be a starter on the offensive line. Second-round pick B.J. Ojulari should get playing time.

Even fourth-round pick Jon Gaines could start this season.

Plus, they added three picks in next year’s draft, including the Texans’ first-round pick, which potentially could be No. 1 overall.

Essentially, the Cardinals universally are seen as having done well in general manager Monti Ossenfort’s first draft in his new job.

