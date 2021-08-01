Cardinals 53-man roster projections after one week of training camp

The Arizona Cardinals have wrapped up one week of training camp and so we can see some of how things will play out with the roster and rotations.

At the end of each week, I will do roster predictions, which is sort of like some power rankings for the players at different positions.

Here is my first of camp.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





and





Quarterback

I am torn here. Kliff Kingsbury really thinks highly of Streveler. McCoy clearly is meant to make the team. I don't know if Streveler would make it to the practice squad, so they might use a roster spot for him. That's how I see it right now.

Running back

Ward has been getting first-team reps while Conner is on the side during offense vs. defense drills. It is unknown what injury he has. Kingsbury also spoke highly of Benjamin (finally), so it looks like he is on track to make the team, based on early parts of camp.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, KeeSean Johnson, JoJo Ward

I think Andy Isabella is in trouble with the emergence of Moore, their second-round pick. Moore is going to be hard to keep off the field. Ward has been getting reps inside and outside, and also has return ability. I think Johnson is still on the inside track right now, especially since he gives them some length. Antoine Wesley might be a guy to watch as a potential A.J. Green backup because of his size.

Tight end

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels, Ross Travis

If Kliff Kingsbury wants "problem solvers" like Williams suggests, I think they go with all veterans. At least one more will make the practice squad but I think they go with experience for all three roster spots.

Offensive line

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Brain Winters, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones, Justin Murray, Max Garcia, Josh Miles

The last spot is a tossup between Miles and seventh-round pick Michael Menet. The first eight are all locks. Murray can play guard and tackle, Garcia is the backup center and can play guard. Jones can play guard and tackle. Do they want another tackle or another guy on the interior? That is the question.

Defensive line

J.J Watt, Jordan Phillips, Zach Allen, Rashard Lawrence, Leki Foti, Michael Dogbe

Five are locks and the last is a bit of a tossup. They might prefer to have someone like Xavier Williams, a veteran nose tackle who also can play other positions. Fotu and Lawrence both can play nose and end. Dogbe can play end.

Outside linebacker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler Jones, Devon Kennard, Markus Golden, Victor Dimukeje (Dennis Gardeck on PUP to start year)

If the Cardinals use three inside backers on the field more, they won't need as many outside linebackers. Four will be enough and Dimukeje makes it for special teams and upside on defense over Kylie Fitts.

Inside linebacker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Hicks, Tanner Vallejo, Zeke Turner

I don't think Hicks will get traded. He will get to play some, too. Turner is a special teams ace. A Hicks trade opens the door for Terrance Smith or Evan Weaver.

Cornerbacks

Byron Murphy, Robert Alford, Malcolm Butler, Darqueze Dennard, Marco Wilson, Tay Gowan

The top three plus Wilson are locks. Dennard, Tae Hayes or Daryl Worley alls could be the CB4. I think Gowan makes it, too. He will likely get work on special teams.

Safety

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Chris Banjo, Charles Washington

The safety room is tough. Keeping a fifth one means bumping another player. If they keep two quarterbacks, then I also add Shawn Williams. Deionte Thompson and rookie James Wiggins get bumped.

Specialists

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Matt Prater, Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer

There is a question as to whether the Cardinals will need a kickoff specialist, which means Tyler Newsome could crack the roster. However, Kingsbury says Prater probably will kick off this year, even though he hasn't done it full-time since 2013.

1

1