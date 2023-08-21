Cardinals’ 53-man roster projections after 2 preseason games

The Arizona Cardinals have played two of their three preseason games and will have to make final cuts in a little more than a week.

As we have since the start of training camp each week, we have projections for the final 53-man roster, based on what we have seen in practices and the preseason.

Quarterback

I still believe that the Cardinals will keep Murray on PUP to start the season and prepare him to return in Week 5 or 6.

David Blough could be a third quarterback on the roster for the emergency spot on the roster but they probably need the roster spot elsewhere.

And because the emergency quarterback rule requires that player to be on the active roster, the Cardinals could elevate Blough from the practice squad to be the backup and then use Tune as the emergency No. 3.

Running back

Ty’Son Williams did not play on Saturday so he might be hurt.

Ingram showed he was the best back not named James Conner. Clement has special teams value and Demercado played well again on Saturday.

Wide receiver

Arias is my sneaky guy for special teams. He has done some nice things late in games so far but also logged 12 special teams snaps, surpassed by only two players.

Tight end

Nothing changes here. Whiteheart, in addition to his guaranteed salary this year ($200,000) also is getting a lot of reps on special teams. He had 12 snaps on Saturday. Noah Togiai could beat out Whiteheart.

Offensive line

I’m still torn as to whether Jones or Beachum has the edge for the final roster and whether they would keep another tackle over a player like Marquis Hayes.

Defensive line

Stills makes it over Rashard Lawrence for his youth and upside.

Outside linebacker

Dimukeje continues to play a ton on special teams (11 snaps) and he is listed ahead of Myjai Sanders on the depth chart.

Inside linebacker

Kyle Soelle probably will make the practice squad. He played a lot on special teams as well.

Cornerback

I’m not convinced the Cardinals will activate Williams this year. If they only keep four cornerbacks, it will be interesting to see whether Hamilton or Boyd gets the last spot, or if Matthew is a guy they could trade.

Safety

Chachere didn’t have a great game on defense but he is still probably the best option and will also play some on special teams.

Specialists

Could Cooney beat out Haack? It looks like it is seriously possible.

