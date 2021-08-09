Cardinals 53-man roster projections after 2 weeks of training camp

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their second full week of training camp and we have some more insight as to what the final roster might look like. Signings, injuries and practice time all influence what our latest projections look like.

Naturally, performance in the preseason will change things, but here is what I think the roster would look like if final cuts were today.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





and





Quarterbacks

Last week, I had Chris Streveler making the final roster. I think the Cardinals want to keep him around, based on what head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said about him. However, McCoy is the clear No. 2 and Streveler could be a practice squad addition. I have not seen any more special teams reps for Streveler and it is hard to keep another quarterback on the roster.

Running back

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

This hasn't changed. The addition of Ito Smith is interesting but the coaching staff is very high on both Ward and Benjamin. They have raved about Benjamin's progress.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson

Isabella and Johnson are getting work on different parts of special teams, and Kingsbury said that Isabella is more an outside receiver, so he doesn't necessarily get bumped off the roster with Moore.

Tight end

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels, Ross Travis

Nothing I have seen suggests anything will change this. All are veterans and can do multiple things.

Offensive line

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Brian Winters, Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray, Josh Jones, Josh Miles, Max Garcia

I believe, barring injuries or trades, these nine players are locked in. Miles is, in the words of offensive line coach Sean Kugler, the most improved player on the line this year. The question is whether they keep a 10th lineman. If so, rookie Michael Menet could be a possibility.

Story continues

Defensive line

J.J. Watt, Jordan Phillips, Zach Allen, Corey Peters, Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, Michael Dogbe

Dogbe has had a good camp. They keep an extra player on the defensive line. It means stealing a spot from outside linebacker, but it appears the Cardinals could use Isaiah Simmons off the edge or use a front that has one of the bigger d-linemen like Watt or Allen play the edge opposite Chandler Jones. Peters' signing changes things in this room. He is on the roster and Xavier Williams is now on injured reserve.

Outside linebacker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler Jones, Markus Golden, Devon Kennard (Dennis Gardeck on PUP)

I anticipate Gardeck will not be ready to start the season. I have the Cardinals only keeping three, choosing to go with an extra safety or lineman rather than keeping a guy like Kylie Fitts. Rookie Victor Dimukeje doesn't make the team based on what I have seen.

Inside linebacker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Hicks, Tanner Vallejo, Zeke Turner

I don't think anything other than trades or injuries change this group. Terrance Smith is a guy they will want to keep around. Evan Weaver has been unremarkable and needs the preseason to stand out.

Cornerbacks

Byron Murphy, Robert Alford, Malcolm Butler, Marco Wilson, Darqueze Dennard

Rookie Tay Gowan doesn't make the cut here because of keeping six safeties. Jace Whittaker is a guy to watch for special teams.

Safety

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Chris Banjo, Shawn Williams, James Wiggins, Charles Washington

This group will be tough to keep intact. Wiggins is over Deionte Thompson for special teams upside. Special teams play means keeping six safeties.

Specialists

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Matt Prater, Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer

Nothing is changing this. They will hope that Tyler Newsome can stay on the practice squad.

1

1