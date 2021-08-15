Cardinals 53-man roster projection after one preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals have completed one preseason game and must cut down their roster to 85 players by Tuesday. They had notable performances by a few players. Other disappointed.

There are still two preseason games remaining before final cutdowns, but we have a slightly better look at what the 53-man roster could look like.

Below are my latest projections for the Cardinals’ 53-man roster, based on what happened in training camp and the first preseason game.

Quarterbacks

Patrick Breen-The Republic

Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy

I don't know how badly Kliff Kingsbury wants to keep Christ Streveler on the roster, but I don't know how they can with a number of other young players they probably want to protect. Streveler is a wild card but is likely going to land on the practice squad.

Running back

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Edmonds, James Conner, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward

Nothing changes here. The two top guys are a lock and, after Benjamin's performance on Friday, he appears to have locked up a spot with Ward.

Wide receiver

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, KeeSean Johnson, Greg Dortch

Dortch's addition is with the idea he becomes the team's punt returner. He also made a nice catch in the preseason. The roster casualty is Andy Isabella, whose untimely contraction of COVID-19 might cost him a spot on the team. He could, though, be a guy they trade.

Tight end

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels, Demetrius Harris

The addition of Harris came at an interesting time, as it doesn't seem to be to get bodies on the team for practice. They cut a tight end to add him. He competes with Ian Bunting and Ross Travis for this spot.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Justin Murray, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones, Brian Winters, Max Garcia, Josh Miles

Nothing changes here, although Miles was disappointing in his performance Friday after offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler said he was the most improved lineman this year.

Defensive line

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Watt, Jordan Phillips, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, Corey Peters

None of these players were in the game on Friday. Michael Dogbe could sneak onto the roster if they keep a seventh. They also could use one of the several veteran D-linemen they signed last week.

Outside linebacker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler Jones, Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Victor Dimukeje

This time around, they keep four. The fourth guy is the rookie. He didn't do anything on defense that stood out but he did play 15 snaps on special teams, so it will come down to whether they like what they know Kylie Fitts offers or the upside of Dimukeje more.

Inside linebacker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Hicks, Tanner Vallejo, Zeke Turner

Nothing changes here, although Evan Weaver's 15 snaps on special teams offer potential as an extra they keep at a position specifically for special teams play. The same applies to Terrance Smith

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Byron Murphy, Robert Alford, Malcolm Butler, Marco Wilson, Daryl Worley

While Darqueze Dennard was out, Worley had ups and downs, but that is what you can expect when he is the team's fourth or fifth cornerback. Wilson played well enough that it might not matter who is the No. 5 corner. He was fantastic.

Safety

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Chris Banjo, Shawn Williams, James Wiggins, Deionte Thompson

Again, they keep six safeties for special teams. Charles Washington gets bumped. D.T. played a lot at safety and on special teams.

Specialists

Patrick Breen-The Republic

Matt Prater, Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer

This will not change unless there is an injury

