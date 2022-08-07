Cardinals 53-man roster prediction after 2 weeks of training camp

With the team’s Red& White practice on Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their second week of training camp. Entering this coming week, they will prepare for their preseason opener on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Position battles and roster battles are rounding out. If the rosters were to have to be cut down to 53 players today, here is what I think it would look like for the Cardinals.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Quarterback

Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy

The Cardinals have kept three quarterbacks on the roster the last two seasons but it will be tough to keep all the other players they want. But Trace McSorley is a guy to watch to see if he looks good in the preseason. He will surely get plenty of work.

Running back

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

James Conner, Eno Benjamin, Darrel Williams, Keaontay Ingram

Ingram has looked really good so far. The question will be whether he does enough on special teams to replace Jonathan Ward. Perhaps they will keep five running backs and short another position to keep them.

Wide receiver

(DeAndre Hopkins – won’t count toward 53) A.J. Green, Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Greg Dortch, Andy Isabella

Wesley’s injury complicates things. If he can be healthy before the season, then they might only keep five receivers. But with Hopkins out and potentially Wesley, too, to start the season, Isabella might find himself onto the roster again.

Dortch feels like a lock. So does Wesley. If his injury is severe enough that he will need to go on injured reserve, that opens the door for Isabella again.

Tight end

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams, Trey McBride

With Williams’ return, this locks up the tight end room, unless they are going to go with four on the roster, which would signal more use of the tight end on offense.

Offensive line

Story continues

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones, Sean Harlow, Lecitus Smith, Justin Murray

Seven spots appear to be locked in. They really like Smith and believe he will be a good center in the future. The last spot will come down to Murray and Josh Miles. Murray’s latest injury makes things tough for him, although he does have the advantage of being able to play tackle and guard.

Defensive line

J.J. Watt, Zach Allen, Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu, Michael Dogbe, Kingsley Keke

Nothing makes me think they will go beyond this in players or numbers.

Outside linebacker

Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders

With Isaiah Simmons expected to play some at the defensive edge, they won’t need more than this. Victor Dimukeje and Jessie Lemonier are the odd men out.

Inside linebacker

Isaiah Simmons, Nick Vigil, Zaven Collins, Zeke Turner, Ben Niemann, Joe Walker

With the defense looking more and more like a 4-3, they will need more bodies at this position. Turner is Simmons’ backup in multiple roles. Niemann and Walker probably have the edge over Vallejo.

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Josh Jackson, Christian Matthew

It is partly because Wilson has been out with a groin injury but Matthew has gotten more reps in practice and hasn’t looked bad. He has the length the team likes. Jackson, too. This is a position where they could add someone in free agency or via waivers.

Safety

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson, Charles Washington

James Wiggins could figure in here as well.

Specialists

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Matt Prater, Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer

This group is locked in.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire