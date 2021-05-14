Cardinals have 5 tryout players in rookie minicamp

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday. Typically, there are a number of tryout players seeking the opportunity to make the offseason roster.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the league is allowing only five tryout players as a maximum.

RB Michael Warren

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Warren was an undrafted rookie in 2020 who spent time with the Washington Football Team. He appeared in one game and had two special teams snaps. He played collegiately at Cincinnati. He had over 1,200 rushing yards in 2019 and over 1,300 in 2018. He is listed at 5-9 and 220 pounds.

WR Angelo Foster

Foster is a six-foot, 175-pound receiver who played collegiately at Cortland. He played through 2019 and signed with a CFL team in 2020 but did not play because their season was canceled. He had 37 catches for 550 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. He also returned kicks.

CB Mazzi Wilkins

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Wilkins went undrafted out of UCF in 2019 and spent two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He appeared in six games in two seasons, getting 12 snaps on defense and 67 on special teams.

CB Tae Hayes

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Hayes is a 5-9, 188-pound cornerback who went undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2019. He has spent time with the Jackcsonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings. He has appeared in six games, has 10 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He had four interceptions in each of his final two years of college.

LB Chris Peace

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Peace entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Virginia. He spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants in 2019 and was cut by the Giants before the 2020 season. He has five career games and zero stats.

