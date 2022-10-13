Cardinals have 5 DNPs on 1st injury report week Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals did not hold a full practice Wednesday as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon. Instead, they held a walkthrough, but they still released an injury report showing participation.

Five players were listed as non-participants and another six were listed as having limited participation.

The details of the first injury report are below.

Did not participate

RB James Conner (ribs), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), K Matt Prater (right hip), RB Darrel Williams (knee)

Conner, Hudson and Mullen are considered day-to-day. Coach Kliff Kingsbury basically ruled out Prater this week and Williams, according to one report, is out for this week

Limited participation

OL Max Garcia (toe), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), OL Sean Harlow (ankle), OL D.J. Humphries (hamstring), DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), OL Justin Pugh (elbow)

It is good news to see Garcia and Lawrence able to participate. However, with Hudson also day-to-day, it is a concern to see Harlow limited. Gardeck’s is a new injury as well.

Seahawks' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

WR Dee Eskridge (illness)

WR Penny Hart (hamstring)

OL Gabe Jackson (knee, hip)

RB Rashaad Penny (ankle)

WR Dareke Young (quad)

DE Shelby Harris (hip)

NT Al Woods (knee)

Full participation

WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, back)

RB Ken Walker (shoulder)

CB Justin Coleman (calf)

