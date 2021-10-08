Cardinals, 49ers share 5 player connections in Week 5

The Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers will face one another Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in an important divisional matchup. The two teams face one another twice yearly and are quite familiar with one another.

They will be familiar with some players for more reasons than just facing them frequently.

Between the two teams, there are five players who used to play for the other.

The Cardinals have two former 49ers players, while the 49ers have three former Cardinals.

Cardinals P Andy Lee

Lee began his career with the 49ers. He punted for them from 2004-2014. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He holds franchise records for punts (941), punting yards (43,468), gross average (46.2), net average (39.5) and punts inside the 20 (300).

QB Colt McCoy

McCoy played for the 49ers in 2013 as a backup. He appeared in four games and completed his only pass attempt of the season.

49ers WR Trent Sherfield

Sherfield is in his first season with the 49ers after three with the Cardinals. He made the team in 2018 as an undrafted rookie and was a standout special teams player. He had 28 catches for 340 yards and a touchdowns as a receiver.

CB Dre Kirkpatrick

Kirkpatrick is in his first season with the 49ers. He played for the Cardinals last season, starting 11 games at cornerback. He had three interceptions and 56 tackles last season.

DT Zach Kerr

Kerr is also in his first season with the Niners. He played 12 games for the Cardinals in 2019, collecting 19 tackles.

