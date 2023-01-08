Cardinals-49ers live updates, scoring, highlights, injuries

The Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers in their season finale. Many starters are out and the future of the coaching staff and front office is up in the air.

The 49ers are battling for playoff seeding and are gearing up for the postseason.

We will give you live updates to this game below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire