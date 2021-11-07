Cardinals, 49ers have 5 player connections in Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon and there will be some familiar faces. Between the two teams, there are six players who once played for the other team. The Cardinals have two former 49ers players, while the 49ers have three former Cardinals, including one just added to the active roster this weekend. A fourth former Cardinal was cut from the roster Saturday.

Who are they? Read on!

Cardinals P Andy Lee

Lee began his career with the 49ers. He punted for them from 2004-2014. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He holds franchise records for punts (941), punting yards (43,468), gross average (46.2), net average (39.5) and punts inside the 20 (300).

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy

McCoy played for the 49ers in 2013 as a backup. He appeared in four games and completed his only pass attempt of the season.

Depending on Kyler Murray’s ankle in pre-game warmups, McCoy could start against his former team.

49ers WR Trent Sherfield

Sherfield is in his first season with the 49ers after three with the Cardinals. He made the team in 2018 as an undrafted rookie and was a standout special teams player. He had 28 catches for 340 yards and a touchdowns as a receiver.

49ers CB Dre Kirkpatrick

Kirkpatrick is in his first season with the 49ers. He played for the Cardinals last season, starting 11 games at cornerback. He had three interceptions and 56 tackles last season.

49ers S Tony Jefferson

Jefferson is playing in his first game since 2019, when he played for the Baltimore Ravens. He gets to do so against the team that he began with.

He made the team in 2013 as an undrafted rookie and played four seasons for the Cardinals. He was a fan favorite.

He was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, so he should see some action in the game.

DT Zach Kerr (cut Saturday)

Kerr is also in his first season with the Niners. He played 12 games for the Cardinals in 2019, collecting 19 tackles.

He did not get to play in Week 5. He was inactive that game.

He was on the 49ers’ roster until Saturday. He was released as one of a few roster moves they made.

