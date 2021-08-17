Cardinals get 4 players back from COVID list, waive 4 others

The Arizona Cardinals must trim their roster by five players on Tuesday, along with the rest of the league. However, they made a number of roster moves on Monday.

Before practice on Monday, the Cardinals reinstated four players to the roster who had been on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They brought back defensive tackle Leki Fotu, tight end Darrell Daniels, running back James Conner and safety Charles Washington.

They had gone on the COVID list August 12 for close contact with someone with a positive test.

Receiver Andy Isabella remains on the list. He tested positive for the virus.

The Cardinals had to cut players to make room for the returning players.

To make room for them, they waived receiver Aleva Hifo, defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, running back Ito Smith and receiver JoJo Ward.

They still need to cut five more players Tuesday.

