Cardinals work out 4 kickers with Matt Prater hurt

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater entered Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with a hip injury but still played. However, after kicking two extra points and two field goals, he was unable to finish the game.

Running back Eno Benjamin handled the final three kickoffs and after the Cardinals scored their final touchdown, they went for two instead of kicking the extra point.

With Prater’s availability for the next week uncertain, the Cardinal brought in four kickers for a tryout on Monday, according to the NFL transaction report.

Matt Ammendola

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ammendola filled in for two weeks for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. He made 3-of-4 field goals and 3-of-4 extra points.

He played 11 games for the New York Jets last season, making 13-of-19 field goals and 14-of-15 extra points.

Rodrigo Blankenship

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Blankenship has been in the league since 2020. He kicked every game for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, played in five games in 2021 before landing on injured reserve and was recently released by Indy after one game this season.

As a rookie, he made 32-of-37 field goals and 43-of-45 extra points.

For his career, he is 45-for-54 on field goals and 52-of-55 on extra points.

He has made only 1-of-4 kicks from 50 yards or more.

Jose Borregales

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Borregales played collegiately for Flordia International and finished at Miami in 2020. He spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad and was with them this past offseason and preseason.

He made 20-of-22 field goals and all 37 of his extra points as a senior for Miami in 2020.

Jonathan Garibay

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Garibay is an undrafted rookie who played for Texas Tech in 2020 and 2021. He spent time with the Dallas Cowboys in training camp.

In 2021 for the Red Raiders, he made 15-of-16 field goals and 49-of-50 extra points.

