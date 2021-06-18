Cardinals have 4 games vs. 4 of NFL’s top outside CBs in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals have a formidable group of wide receivers with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk. They will, particularly Hopkins, draw some top cornerbacks this coming season in 2021.

In fact, based on Mark Schofield’s top 11 outside cornerbacks in the NFL right now, they will face four of those players in 2021, two of time twice.

What are the matchups?

Week 4, Week 14 (vs. L.A. Rams): No. 1 Jalen Ramsey, No. 10 Darious Williams

Ramsey is the No. 1-ranked outside cornerback in the league and Williams is No. 10, giving the Rams two top-10 cover guys. They are well-equipped to handle both Hopkins and Green on the outside. Arizona has not beaten the Rams in the last four seasons and will try to pick up at least one win in two attempts in 2021.

Week 8 vs. Green Bay Packers: No. 2 Jaire Alexander

The Packers come to town in Week 8 for a prime-time game on a Thursday night. Alexander will likely draw Hopkins. He is the No. 2-ranked cornerback. Packers-Cardinals games at State Farm Stadium tend to be fun. This should be a fun matchup to watch.

Week 6 at Cleveland Browns: No. 8 Denzel Ward

The Cardinals face Cleveland for the second time in three seasons. It is the Cardinals' new matchup as part of the 17th game added this year. When the Browns game to Arizona in 2019 and the Cardinals beat them, Ward did not have to face a receiver like Hopkins. The headline is all about friends and former college teammates Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray facing each other again, but the matchup to watch will be Ward on Hopkins.

