Cardinals give out 4 games balls after 23-13 win over Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals had a huge 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Sunday. They had contributions from a number of players. After the game, head coach Kliff Kingsbury handed out game balls.

Check out who got them.

TE Zach Ertz

Kingsbury gave Ertz the first game ball for his two touchdown receptions. He finished with eight receptions for a team-high 88 yards. It was the first time he had multiple touchdowns in a game since 2019.

LB Chandler Jones

Kingsbury’s second game ball went to Jones. He said it was for his 2.5 sacks. The official scoring took that half sack away and gave a full sack to teammate Markus Golden, but with his two sacks, he now has the 10th-most sacks by any player at Lumen Field. It is significant because he has never played for the Seahawks.

The two sacks give him eight on the season and three in his last three games.

QB Colt McCoy

Of course McCoy got a game ball. Making his third start in a row, he completed 80% of his passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first 300-yard game since 2014.

He also beat the Seahawks in Seattle last year when he started for the New York Giants in place of an injured Daniel Jones.

He is the only quarterback in the NFL to have a win in Seattle in 2020 and 2021. Yes, even Russell Wilson has not won at Lumen Field both years. The Seahawks have lost all his home starts this season.

WR A.J. Green

The fourth and final game ball went to Green. It was for “huge catches” when the team needed him. He had four receptions for 78 yards.

