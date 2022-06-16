Cardinals have 3rd-best D-Line in the NFC West, per PFF

According to Pro Football Focus, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive line is filled with question marks at multiple positions. Out of all 32 NFL teams, they did not grade out particularly well. They were ranked as the 27th best defensive line in the league.

Take a look at how the Cardinals’ front seven stacks up against their division rivals in the NFC West.

No. 1, 'elite': Los Angeles Rams

Projected Starters: DE Aaron Donald, EDGE Leonard Floyd, DT A’Shawn Robinson, DL Greg Gaines, DL Justin Hollins

Ranked in elite category and as the best in the league, the defending Super Bowl champions top this list. Obviously led by the recently extended superstar Aaron Donald, the Rams’ defensive unit has given the Cardinals problems for a long time.

The team did lose star edge rusher Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills in free agency, but Leonard Floyd is more than capable of being a threat on the edge. They definitely got worse, as having Donald, Miller and Floyd on the field at the same time was just unfair.

Still, the combination of talent on the interior to pair with Donald and Floyd is enough to crown the Rams at the top of this list.

No. 6 "elite": San Francisco 49ers

Projected starters: DE Nick Bosa, DL Arik Armstead, DE Samson Ebukam, DE Drake Jackson, DL Kerry Hyder

Another division rival is ranked in PFF’s elite category with the San Francisco 49ers coming in at No. 6 on the list. Coming off an impressive comeback season, Nick Bosa is obviously the biggest threat on this list. Arik Armead, who many thought did not deserve his massive contract extension a few years back, played incredible ball for the Niners in the postseason.

While the 49ers do not have the same star power as the Rams, their depth and rotation as a whole is arguably better. Samson Ebukam is a solid player on the edge and Kerry Hyder has made quite a few plays for the club.

The team did lose D.J. Jones in free agency to the Denver Broncos. Jones had a breakout year last season and many questioned the team’s choice to let him walk.

The 49ers’ defensive front carried the team all the way to the NFC Championship. It’s particularly impressive considering the struggles they had in the secondary.

No. 27 "question marks at multiple positions": Arizona Cardinals

Projected Starters: DE JJ Watt, OLB Markus Golden, OLB Devon Kennard, DL Zach Allen

The Cardinals, following the departure of Chandler Jones, were not given a favorable ranking on this list. PFF did commend J.J. Watt’s play when healthy, but the superstar defensive end has had major injury struggles throughout his career.

Outside of Watt, there are a ton of question marks on this defensive front. Zach Allen had a nice year last season and is looking to improve upon that in a contract year. On the interior, if healthy (which both have struggled with), they should be a formidable duo.

Markus Golden continues his double-digit per-year sack career yet doesn’t receive adequate recognition. Still, losing Chandler Jones severely hurts this unit.

No. 29 "question marks at multiple position": Seattle Seahawks

Projected Starters: DL Poona Ford, DL Shelby Harris, DL Al Woods, DE Uchenna Nwosu, DE Darrell Taylor

The Seattle Seahawks have had question marks along the defensive line for the past few seasons, but none to this degree. They have almost zero veteran presence at the edge rusher position after Carlos Dunlap has yet to re-sign with the team.

They acquired Shelby Harris, who is a good player, in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Al Woods and Poona Ford are both solid players. Their interior defensive line isn’t so much the issue compared to their edge-rusher situation.

