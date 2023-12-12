Cardinals have 3rd, 16th picks in 2024 draft entering Week 15

Arizona Cardinals fans know that the prize of the 2023 season is the 2024 draft. Sitting at 3-10 with four games remaining and only one considered winnable, many are focused on what pick they will end up with.

There were a few changes in Week 14 and the Cardinals were helped by a lot of upsets.

Their own pick has not changed but their second pick in the draft, coming from the Houston Texans from their 2023 draft-day trade, improved.

Entering Week 15, according to Tankathon on Tuesday morning, the Cardinals would have the third overall pick and also the 16th pick.

Last week, their own selection was the third pick and the Texans’ was the 18th.

Here is what the top 10 of the draft looks like entering Week 15. Remember that strength of schedule (SOS) is the only tiebreaker in the draft and the weaker one always gets the better pick:

Note that the Cardinals have a higher strength of schedule than all the five-win teams, which is why, for draft purposes, it was critical that the Bears, Jets, Giants and Titans all won their games this past week. It means there is a two-win cushion and that, should the Cardinals win another game, keeps them from ending up in the mess of teams with the same record.

The Cardinals play the 10-3 San Francisco 49ers in Week 15. That isn’t expected to be a win so they will remain the third overall pick next week unless the Patriots win their game.

The Pats host the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire