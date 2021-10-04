Cardinals 37, Rams 20: The full highlights

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-20 Sunday afternoon, improving to 4-0 and giving the Rams their first loss of the season.

Kyler Murray outplayed Matthew Stafford at quarterback and the Rams defense was unable to do much to slow the Cardinals offense. Arizona has put up over 30 points and over 400 yards for the fourth year in a row.

There were many big plays. Check them all out in the above video.

List

Cardinals 37, Rams 20: Takeaways in the Cardinals' Week 4 win

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



