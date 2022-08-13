Cardinals 36, Bengals 23: Individual stats from the preseason win

Jess Root
·2 min read
In this article:
The Arizona Cardinals came away from Cincinnati with a 36-23 victory over the Bengals to open their preseason schedule.

As a team, they scored five touchdowns, three in the first half.

But let’s look at the stats that everyone had in the win Friday night.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Passing

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

  • Trace McSorley: 13-for-22, 163 yards, 1 TD, 97.3 rating

  • Jarrett Guarantano: 7-for-10, 54 yards, 1 TD, 116.2 rating

Rushing

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

  • Trace McSorley:  4 rushes, 32 yards

  • Keaontay Ingram: 7 rushes, 27 yards, TD

  • Jonathan Ward: 6 rushes, 15 yards, 2 TD

  • Eno Benjamin: 5 rushes, 14 yards

  • Jarrett Guarantano, 4 rushes, 10 yards

  • T.J. Pledger: 1 rush, 8 yards

  • Victor Bolden: 1 rush, 6 yards

Receiving

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

  • Andy Isabella: 4 catches, 57 yards

  • Greg Dortch: 4 catches, 53 yards

  • Jonathan Ward: 2 catches, 26 yards

  • Deon Yelder: 2 catches, 18 yards

  • Keaontay Ingram: 2 catches, 18 yards

  • Victor Bolden: 1 catch, 15 yards

  • Bernhard Seikovits: 1 catch, 13 yards

  • Marcell Ateman: 2 catches, 8 yards

  • Jontre Kirklin: 1 catch, 5 yards, TD

  • Andre Baccellia: 1 catch, 4 yards, TD

Defense

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

  • Jace Whittaker: 6 tackles

  • James Wiggins: 6  tackles, 1 pass breakup

  • Ben Niemann: 6 tackles

  • Manny Jones: 5 tackles, 1 TFL

  • Jonathan Ledbetter: 3 tackles, 1 TFL

  • Christian Ringo: 3 tackles

  • Marco Wilson: 3 tackles

  • Victor Dimukeje: 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble

  • Josh Jackson: 3 tackles, 1 pass breakup

  • Breon Borders: 3 tackles

  • Zeke Turner: 3 tackles

  • Rashard Lawrence: 2 tackles, 1 TFL

  • Jesse Luketa: 2 tackles

  • Tae Daley: 2 tackles

  • Charles Washington: 1 tackle

  • Myjai Sanders: 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

  • Joe Walker: 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery

  • Jessie Lemonier: 1 tackle, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

  • Cortez Davis: 1 tackle

  • Antonio Hamilton: 1 tackle

  • Zaven Collins: 1 tackle

  • Antwaun Woods: 1 tackle

  • Chandler Wooten: 1 tackle

  • Michael Dogbe: 1 QB hit

  • Christian Matthew: 1 pass breakup

Returns

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

  • Greg Dortch: 5 punt returns, 89 yards

  • Eno Benjamin: 1 kick return, 18 yards

  • Victor Bolden: 1 kick return, 20 yards

Kicking

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

  • Matt Prater: 1/1 FG, 3/5 PTA

  • Andy Lee: 2 punts, 46.5 ave, 1 touchback

  • Nolan Cooney: 2 punts, 53.5 avg, 1 inside 20

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire

