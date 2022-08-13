Cardinals 36, Bengals 23: Individual stats from the preseason win
The Arizona Cardinals came away from Cincinnati with a 36-23 victory over the Bengals to open their preseason schedule.
As a team, they scored five touchdowns, three in the first half.
But let’s look at the stats that everyone had in the win Friday night.
Passing
Trace McSorley: 13-for-22, 163 yards, 1 TD, 97.3 rating
Jarrett Guarantano: 7-for-10, 54 yards, 1 TD, 116.2 rating
Rushing
Trace McSorley: 4 rushes, 32 yards
Keaontay Ingram: 7 rushes, 27 yards, TD
Jonathan Ward: 6 rushes, 15 yards, 2 TD
Eno Benjamin: 5 rushes, 14 yards
Jarrett Guarantano, 4 rushes, 10 yards
T.J. Pledger: 1 rush, 8 yards
Victor Bolden: 1 rush, 6 yards
Receiving
Andy Isabella: 4 catches, 57 yards
Greg Dortch: 4 catches, 53 yards
Jonathan Ward: 2 catches, 26 yards
Deon Yelder: 2 catches, 18 yards
Keaontay Ingram: 2 catches, 18 yards
Victor Bolden: 1 catch, 15 yards
Bernhard Seikovits: 1 catch, 13 yards
Marcell Ateman: 2 catches, 8 yards
Jontre Kirklin: 1 catch, 5 yards, TD
Andre Baccellia: 1 catch, 4 yards, TD
Defense
Jace Whittaker: 6 tackles
James Wiggins: 6 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Ben Niemann: 6 tackles
Manny Jones: 5 tackles, 1 TFL
Jonathan Ledbetter: 3 tackles, 1 TFL
Christian Ringo: 3 tackles
Marco Wilson: 3 tackles
Victor Dimukeje: 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble
Josh Jackson: 3 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Breon Borders: 3 tackles
Zeke Turner: 3 tackles
Rashard Lawrence: 2 tackles, 1 TFL
Jesse Luketa: 2 tackles
Tae Daley: 2 tackles
Charles Washington: 1 tackle
Myjai Sanders: 1 tackle, 1 QB hit
Joe Walker: 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery
Jessie Lemonier: 1 tackle, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
Cortez Davis: 1 tackle
Antonio Hamilton: 1 tackle
Zaven Collins: 1 tackle
Antwaun Woods: 1 tackle
Chandler Wooten: 1 tackle
Michael Dogbe: 1 QB hit
Christian Matthew: 1 pass breakup
Returns
Greg Dortch: 5 punt returns, 89 yards
Eno Benjamin: 1 kick return, 18 yards
Victor Bolden: 1 kick return, 20 yards
Kicking
Matt Prater: 1/1 FG, 3/5 PTA
Andy Lee: 2 punts, 46.5 ave, 1 touchback
Nolan Cooney: 2 punts, 53.5 avg, 1 inside 20
