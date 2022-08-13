Cardinals 36, Bengals 23: Individual stats from the preseason win

The Arizona Cardinals came away from Cincinnati with a 36-23 victory over the Bengals to open their preseason schedule.

As a team, they scored five touchdowns, three in the first half.

But let’s look at the stats that everyone had in the win Friday night.

Passing

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Trace McSorley: 13-for-22, 163 yards, 1 TD, 97.3 rating

Jarrett Guarantano: 7-for-10, 54 yards, 1 TD, 116.2 rating

Rushing

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Trace McSorley: 4 rushes, 32 yards

Keaontay Ingram: 7 rushes, 27 yards, TD

Jonathan Ward: 6 rushes, 15 yards, 2 TD

Eno Benjamin: 5 rushes, 14 yards

Jarrett Guarantano, 4 rushes, 10 yards

T.J. Pledger: 1 rush, 8 yards

Victor Bolden: 1 rush, 6 yards

Receiving

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Isabella: 4 catches, 57 yards

Greg Dortch: 4 catches, 53 yards

Jonathan Ward: 2 catches, 26 yards

Deon Yelder: 2 catches, 18 yards

Keaontay Ingram: 2 catches, 18 yards

Victor Bolden: 1 catch, 15 yards

Bernhard Seikovits: 1 catch, 13 yards

Marcell Ateman: 2 catches, 8 yards

Jontre Kirklin: 1 catch, 5 yards, TD

Andre Baccellia: 1 catch, 4 yards, TD

Defense

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Jace Whittaker: 6 tackles

James Wiggins: 6 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Ben Niemann: 6 tackles

Manny Jones: 5 tackles, 1 TFL

Jonathan Ledbetter: 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Christian Ringo: 3 tackles

Marco Wilson: 3 tackles

Victor Dimukeje: 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble

Josh Jackson: 3 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Breon Borders: 3 tackles

Zeke Turner: 3 tackles

Rashard Lawrence: 2 tackles, 1 TFL

Jesse Luketa: 2 tackles

Tae Daley: 2 tackles

Charles Washington: 1 tackle

Myjai Sanders: 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

Joe Walker: 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery

Jessie Lemonier: 1 tackle, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

Cortez Davis: 1 tackle

Antonio Hamilton: 1 tackle

Zaven Collins: 1 tackle

Antwaun Woods: 1 tackle

Chandler Wooten: 1 tackle

Michael Dogbe: 1 QB hit

Christian Matthew: 1 pass breakup

Returns

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Dortch: 5 punt returns, 89 yards

Eno Benjamin: 1 kick return, 18 yards

Victor Bolden: 1 kick return, 20 yards

Kicking

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Matt Prater: 1/1 FG, 3/5 PTA

Andy Lee: 2 punts, 46.5 ave, 1 touchback

Nolan Cooney: 2 punts, 53.5 avg, 1 inside 20

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire