Cardinals take 35-17 lead on Greg Dortch’s touchdown catch

The Cardinals are piling on now.

After scoring three touchdowns in the final 2:30 of the first half, the Cardinals scored another near the end of the third quarter.

They now lead 35-17.

Greg Dortch caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray with 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter. It completed a 12-play, 85-yard drive.

Murray is 18-of-25 for 186 yards and a touchdown.

DeAndre Hopkins has caught eight passes for 85 yards in his return from a six-game suspension to open the season.

The Saints reached the Arizona 7 on their first drive of the second half but settled for a 25-yard Wil Lutz field goal.

