Cardinals 34, Vikings 33: 8 takeaways from the Week 2 win

The Arizona Cardinals came away from Week 2 2-0 after a 34-33 victory over the 0-2 Minnesota Vikings. However, it came with both highs and some severe adversity.

It came down to the final play and a missed potential game-winning kick from 37 yards out gave the Cardinals the win.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was both brilliant and sloppy. The defense was bad, then good and then bad. Minnesota was incredible.

The Cardinals overcame two turnovers and are undefeated and now hit the road to face a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars team.

What can we take away from the win?

Kyler Murray was balling again

Murray passed for 400 yards on the afternoon, the second time in his career he has done that. He added three touchdown passes and rushed for another. He made plays with his legs. He finished with a passer rating of 117.6. The offense was exciting.

Murray also made mistakes

Murray wasn't perfect. He threw a pick-six on the first drive of the second half. He threw a second interception near the end zone as he got hit as he threw the ball. He was sacked three times and, on their final offensive possession when they would presumably like to run the clock and force the Vikings to use their timeouts, he ran out of bounds on first down and then was sacked.

Rookie WR Rondale Moore had a career day

In only his second NFL game, he had his first 100-yard game. He led the team with seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. He had a 77-yard touchdown catch when he was wide open down the field. By making moves on Vikings defenders, he picked up enough yards and got out of bounds with a second left in the first half, setting up Matt Prater's 62-yard field goal to give them a 24-23 lead at halftime. He was fast, he made plays and was heady. He is going to be a big part of this offense.

The run defense struggled against Dalvin Cook

After holding Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to only 58 yards in Week 1, the Cardinals were unable to repeat that against Cook. Cook had 131 yards on 22 carries, with several runs of more than 10 yards. They did limit him more in the second half at times, stuffing him once on third-and-one, but the run defense was not nearly as good against the Vikings.

The Cardinals' pass rush couldn't finish

After the Cardinals sacked Ryan Tannehill six times in Week 1 and Chandler Joens had five of them in Week 1, they were unable to get to Kirk Cousins. They had only one sack, by Markus Golden, although Jones did come close a few times. Jones was credited with three quarterback hits. But the sacks and takeaways didn't happen this week.

Matt Prater has a freaking leg!

The Cardinals needed every point in this game. They got three huge ones at the end of the first half. Prater hit a franchise-record 62-yard field goal as time expired in the half. Prater, of course, owns the NFL record with a 64-yard kick. His field goal gave the Cardinals the lead before the half and beat Jay Feely's previous record of 61 yards from 2012.

Maxx Williams almost gets 100 yards

The Cardinals have not had a tight end get 100 receiving yards in a game since Rob Awalt did it in 1989. Williams was close. He had seven catches for 94 yards on the afternoon. 34 of the yards came on an improbable play in which the pass was deflected by two Vikings defenders and snatched by Williams.

The Cardinals won a tough conference game

It wasn't pretty in the end, but they got the win. More importantly, it was a conference win. They lost games to the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers that ultimately caused them to lose the playoff tiebreaker to the Chicago Bears. They easily could have lost this one as well, but were both tough and lucky. They are 2-0 for the second year in a row but this time they finished a tough game instead of letting in slip away.

