Cardinals 33, Bears 22: Takeaways and observations in the Week 13 win

The Arizona Cardinals won their second game in a row and improved to 10-2 on the season with a 33-22 road win over the Chicago Bears. It was cold and wet in a December game.

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins returned for the first time since missing three games with injuries.

What can we take away from the win?

Read on!

No ill effects from injuries for Murray, Hopkins

It was the first game back for Murray and Hopkins and neither looked affected by them. Hopkins was on a snap count but was involved early with a 20-yard touchdown catch that took concentration, good hands and fancy footwork. He had two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Murray had a season-high in rushing attempts and rushing yards. He ran the ball 10 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

The passing game affected by the weather

The Cardinals did not lean on the passing game on Sunday. Murray looked uncomfortable at times in the first half and had some errant throws because of the slippery ball.

He only attempted 15 passes, completing 11 for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He has only had one game with fewer pass attempts — Week 17 against the Rams last season when he left the game with an injury.

No sacks allowed, no turnovers

There were a couple of dropped balls that counted as fumbles, but the Cardinals took care of the football and protected Murray.

The Bears did not have a sack and the Cardinals did not turn the ball over. That is always a good thing.

James Conner was great again

Conner was the main offensive threat for the Cardinals. He had 111 total yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 75 yards in 20 carries and caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown, giving him 14 total scores on the season.

Through 12 games, Conner now has 869 yards from scrimmage.

Pick party in the Windy City

The Cardinals picked off Andy Dalton four times. Four different players were in on the action — Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Byron Murphy and Zach Allen.

They now have a +12 turnover ratio.

But the defense wasn't great

The defense was certainly not bad. However, the turnovers covered up some issues.

The Cardinals’ defense has been great on third down, fourth down, in the red zone and in goal-to-go situations.

The Bears went 6-for-15 on third down, 4-for-4 on fourth down, 3-for-3 in the red zone and 2-for-2 on goal-to-go.

Road dominance continues

The Cardinals are now an unprecedented 7-0 on the road. They have won all seven games by double digits and have scored over 30 in six of them.

