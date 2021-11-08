Cardinals 31, 49ers 17: Observations in the Week 9 win to improve to 8-1

The Arizona Cardinals entered Week 9 with many obstacles as they faced the San Francisco 49ers for the second time this season. They overcame all of them with a 31-17 win on the road.

They are 8-1, 5-0 on the road and 3-0 in the NFC West.

What did we learn in the win?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





James Conner was an absolute stud

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

We all believed that this was going to be a game in which the Cardinals would need to run the ball. Then, Chase Edmonds went out on their first offensive play.

Conner proved that he is more than capable of being a featured back. He was a workhorse Sunday afternoon. He carried the ball 21 times for 96 yards and caught another five passes for 77 yards. It was a David Johnson in 2016 type of workload and huge production. He scored three more touchdowns to give him the NFL lead for total touchdowns.

Colt McCoy is the backup the Cardinals have needed

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The offense didn’t miss a beat with McCoy in place of injured Kyler Murray. They scored 31 points and gained 437 yards. He didn’t turn the ball over. He was accurate, completing 22-of-26 passes.

The defense created more turnovers

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

If there is a recipe the Cardinals have used to win this year, it has been early takeaways with points.

They forced two first-half turnovers and picked off a late pass in the game, giving them another three takeaways on the season.

The pass rush was able to finish

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Markus Golden led the way with three sacks, a career-high for a game. As a team, they sacked Jimmy Garoppolo five times and hit him eight.

Chandler Jones set a franchise record with his one sack and Jordan Phillips had his first sack of the year.

Surprise changes in the starting lineup

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

With no Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins or A.J. Green, the lineup was always going to look different. Antoine Wesley got a lot of playing time, but that wasn’t a surprise.

There were two surprise changes to the starting lineup that had nothing to do with injuries.

Max Garcia started at right guard in place of Josh Jones, who struggled the last few games.

Rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was replaced in the base defense by Tanner Vallejo. Collins was limited most of the week with a shoulder injury but he had no game designation.

Road dominance continues

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals are undefeated on the road at 5-0. That is impressive.

What is even more impressive is the fact that they have won every single game by double digits and three of those teams were in the postseason last season, while a fourth — the 49ers — was believed by many to be a playoff team entering this season.

Eno Benjamin got his first TD

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

With Chase Edmonds leaving the game early with an ankle injury, Benjamin got some playing time. He had a career moment, scoring his first NFL touchdown, a 21-yard scamper in the second half.

He finished with 39 yards on nine carries and a score.

They return to the No. 1 seed in the NFC

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals won and the Green Bay Packers lost. That means the Cardinals are again the No. 1 team in the NFC.

They also got help elsewhere. The Dallas Cowboys lost and the Los Angeles Rams were trailing 21-3 at halftime when this article was published.

1

1