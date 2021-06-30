The Cardinals’ 3 supplemental draft picks in their history

The NFL has held a supplemental draft since 1977. However, for the second year in a row, they will not hold one this year.

The Arizona Cardinals have taken advantage of the supplemental draft before. They have selected three players in it.

In fact, only one team in the entire league has used the supplemental draft more. The Dallas Cowboys have selected five players in it in their history.

The Cardinals took players in consecutive years in 1989 and 1990, then did not use it again for 28 years. In 2019, they were the only team to do so and there has not been one in the two years since then.

What is the Cardinals’ history in the supplemental draft?

The three players are below.

1989: QB Timm Rosenbach

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY NETWORK

Rosenbach was the first player the Cardinals ever selected in the supplemental draft. They selected him in the first round in 1989. He did not declare in time for the April draft because he intended on returning to Washington State for his senior season. However, his head coach, Dennis Erickson, left to coach Miami, so he chose to go to the NFL instead of play in a new system. He started the final game of the 1989 season and was the team's starter in 1990, showing some promise as a franchise quarterback. However, he would miss the entire 1991 season due to injury and start only three games in 1992 before he left the NFL.

1990: OT Willie Williams

The Cardinals used a ninth-round pick in the supplemental draft to select Williams, a tackle out of LSU. He did not play in 1990 but did in 1991, appearing in all 16 games. He started three and was used as an eligible receiver. He had a three-yard touchdown catch that year. He did not play for the Cardinals after that but did play 16 games, starting five, for the New Orleans Saints in 1994 before spending time in the CFL.

2019: S Jalen Thompson

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson was selected in the fifth round of the supplemental draft. He entered it when he was declared ineligible for his senior season for testing positive for a banned substance. He took over the starting safety job late in his rookie season and was expected to be good in 2020 but lost most of it to an ankle injury he suffered on the third play of the season. The Cardinals believe he will be very good and 2021 will be important for him.

