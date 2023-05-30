Cardinals have 3 days of OTAs this week

The Arizona Cardinals will be back on the field for Phase 3 of their offseason program. However, it will start later in the week because of the holiday weekend.

They had their first week of voluntary OTAs (organized team activities) last week. They will have three days of them this week.

They will have practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before they wrap up the voluntary part of the offseason next week.

There will be media availability on Thursday, the second day of work this week, so we will hear from head coach Jonathan Gannon and other players.

Until then, sit tight and get ready for whatever other news will be incoming before then.

