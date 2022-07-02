Cardinals have 2nd-worst roster in NFC West, per PFF

In an offseason of rankings and lists, Pro Football Focus has ranked the total talent on each roster of the NFL. We know the Arizona Cardinals come in in the bottom 10 at No. 23 overall.

But how does the rest of the NFC West look comparatively?

Let’s look at how the NFC West stacks up and what their strengths, weaknesses and potential X-factors for the coming season are.

No. 4: Los Angeles Rams

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest strength: DT Aaron Donald

Biggest weakness: Edge rush

X-factor: WR Allen Robinson

This makes sense being atop the division. They are Super Bowl champs, added talent and are the favorites to win the West again.

No. 13: San Francisco 49ers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest strength: Defensive line

Biggest weakness: Interior offensive line

X-factor: QB Trey Lance

The 49ers do have a talented roster. They are strong in the front seven defensively and appear to have improved in the secondary. It won’t matter, though, unless Lance is at least average with some flashes of good.

No. 23: Arizona Cardinals

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest strength: Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins

Biggest weakness: Cornerback

X-factor: LB Isaiah Simmons

They do have the most questions about the cornerback spot because of the untimely and tragic death of Jeff Gladney, whom they had signed in free agency.

However, this team was good enough to win 11 games last season. It shouldn’t be this far behind the 49ers.

No. 29: Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest strength: DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett

Biggest weakness: QB competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock

X-factor: Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu

They have four new offensive linemen in the starting lineup, no more Russell Wilson and lost Bobby Wagner and D.J. Reed on defense.

This is going to be a tough year for Seahawks fans.

